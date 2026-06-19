CBM Financial LLC Takes Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

CBM Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,157 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $432,000. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for approximately 0.3% of CBM Financial LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

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A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6,228.8% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 308,021 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $65,966,000 after acquiring an additional 303,154 shares during the last quarter. Williamson Legacy Group LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $1,118,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 32,827 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $7,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $1,523,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company's stock.

Advanced Micro Devices News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 6,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.33, for a total transaction of $3,217,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,233,687 shares in the company, valued at $661,663,348.71. This represents a 0.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,487 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.40, for a total value of $8,406,691.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 324,527 shares of the company's stock, valued at $140,000,947.80. The trade was a 5.66% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 378,032 shares of company stock worth $161,876,596. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $539.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $411.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $283.43. The company has a market cap of $879.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.50. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.82 and a 12 month high of $558.37.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.90 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.Advanced Micro Devices's quarterly revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $325.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Advanced Micro Devices to a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $600.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an "overweight" rating to an "underweight" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $515.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $430.68.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AMD

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

See Also

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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