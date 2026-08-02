CBRE Group, Inc. $CBRE Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE - Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,378,409 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 133,494 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 1.15% of CBRE Group worth $457,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 322.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,492 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 11,065 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 24,972 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,792 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 7,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 4,895 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at CBRE Group

In other news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total value of $294,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 110,729 shares in the company, valued at $14,476,709.46. This represents a 1.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Vikramaditya Kohli sold 2,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $399,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 134,869 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,230,350. This trade represents a 1.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,023 shares of company stock worth $709,082. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CBRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings cut CBRE Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wall Street Zen downgraded CBRE Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on CBRE Group from $158.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $180.57.

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Key Stories Impacting CBRE Group

Here are the key news stories impacting CBRE Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong Q2 performance: CBRE reported adjusted earnings of $1.56 per share, exceeding the $1.47 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 15.1% year over year to $11.23 billion. Management maintained fiscal 2026 EPS guidance of $7.80-$7.90, supporting the investment case. CBRE Group Q2 2026 Earnings Call Summary

CBRE reported adjusted earnings of $1.56 per share, exceeding the $1.47 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 15.1% year over year to $11.23 billion. Management maintained fiscal 2026 EPS guidance of $7.80-$7.90, supporting the investment case. Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain bullish: UBS raised its price target to $190 from $185 and kept a Buy rating, while Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased its target to $174 from $158 and assigned an Outperform rating. KBW also reiterated a Buy recommendation. CBRE Group Gets a Buy from KBW

UBS raised its price target to $190 from $185 and kept a Buy rating, while Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased its target to $174 from $158 and assigned an Outperform rating. KBW also reiterated a Buy recommendation. Positive Sentiment: Business activity remains active: CBRE advised on a senior-living transaction, while commentary also highlighted larger industrial leases, potentially indicating continued demand across key real-estate services markets. CBRE Advises on Senior Living Deal

CBRE advised on a senior-living transaction, while commentary also highlighted larger industrial leases, potentially indicating continued demand across key real-estate services markets. Neutral Sentiment: Barclays maintained its Buy rating, reinforcing broad analyst support but providing no new change in expectations. Barclays Keeps Buy Rating on CBRE Group

Barclays maintained its Buy rating, reinforcing broad analyst support but providing no new change in expectations. Negative Sentiment: The shares’ weaker trading suggests investors may be taking profits or weighing CBRE’s valuation—its P/E ratio is approximately 33.7—against the already optimistic analyst outlook. The company also continues to underperform the broader market on some recent sessions. CBRE Group Stock Performance

CBRE Group Stock Performance

CBRE Group stock opened at $146.74 on Friday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $136.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.35. The company has a market cap of $42.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.66 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.08. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.69 and a fifty-two week high of $174.27.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.09. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. CBRE Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.800-7.900 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc is a global commercial real estate services and investment firm that provides a broad range of advisory, transactional and property-related services to occupiers, investors and owners. Its core activities include leasing and sales brokerage, facilities and property management, valuation and advisory, project and development services, and capital markets execution. The firm serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, private owners and public entities across office, industrial, retail, multifamily and specialized property types.

In addition to traditional brokerage and management services, CBRE offers investment management capabilities and outsourced real estate solutions, combining market research, technology and data analytics to support portfolio strategy, transaction execution and asset operations.

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