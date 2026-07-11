CBRE Group, Inc. $CBRE Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lowered its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE - Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 709,327 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 37,838 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of CBRE Group worth $96,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CBRE. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 144,735 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $19,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 65,133 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $8,823,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in CBRE Group by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its stake in CBRE Group by 119.6% in the 1st quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,571,280 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $348,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,790 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CBRE Group news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total value of $294,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 110,729 shares in the company, valued at $14,476,709.46. This represents a 1.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

CBRE Group Stock Down 1.2%

NYSE:CBRE traded down $1.70 on Friday, hitting $139.36. 914,883 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,867,326. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.69 and a 1 year high of $174.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $134.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.70. The company has a market cap of $40.81 billion, a PE ratio of 31.75 and a beta of 1.20.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $10.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 3.11%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. CBRE Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.600-7.800 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on CBRE. Evercore set a $169.00 target price on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $178.86.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CBRE Group

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc is a global commercial real estate services and investment firm that provides a broad range of advisory, transactional and property-related services to occupiers, investors and owners. Its core activities include leasing and sales brokerage, facilities and property management, valuation and advisory, project and development services, and capital markets execution. The firm serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, private owners and public entities across office, industrial, retail, multifamily and specialized property types.

In addition to traditional brokerage and management services, CBRE offers investment management capabilities and outsourced real estate solutions, combining market research, technology and data analytics to support portfolio strategy, transaction execution and asset operations.

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