CCM Investment Advisers LLC Acquires Shares of 29,689 Waste Management, Inc. $WM

CCM Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 29,689 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $6,822,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Waste Management by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Bey Douglas LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Bey Douglas LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,104 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Waste Management News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Waste Management this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $273.00 to $268.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $252.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Waste Management from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $258.33.

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Waste Management Stock Performance

Waste Management stock opened at $226.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market cap of $90.78 billion, a PE ratio of 32.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.44. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $194.11 and a 12-month high of $248.13. The business's 50-day moving average price is $225.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.60.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.04. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $0.945 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Waste Management's dividend payout ratio is presently 54.70%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc NYSE: WM is a leading provider of integrated waste management and environmental services in North America. The company offers end-to-end solutions that span collection, transfer, disposal and recycling, along with landfill operations and related infrastructure. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Waste Management serves a broad customer base that includes residential, commercial, industrial and municipal clients.

Core services include curbside and commercial waste collection, roll-off and temporary container services, materials recovery and recycling, and engineered landfill disposal.

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