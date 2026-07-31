CCM Investment Advisers LLC Has $10.04 Million Stock Position in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

CCM Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 74.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,215 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after acquiring an additional 29,217 shares during the quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC's holdings in Oracle were worth $10,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DDD Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $1,677,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 76,590 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $14,928,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Planning Center Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 142.2% in the 4th quarter. Planning Center Inc. now owns 6,376 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 3,743 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,616 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $8,306,000 after acquiring an additional 5,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 870.0% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 671,452 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $128,012,000 after acquiring an additional 602,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on ORCL. Arete Research set a $255.00 target price on Oracle and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $319.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Oracle from $275.00 to $240.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. CLSA began coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, July 20th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho set a $320.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $265.03.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ORCL

Oracle News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL opened at $127.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.72. Oracle Corporation has a 1 year low of $114.50 and a 1 year high of $345.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $19.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.10 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.37% and a return on equity of 58.62%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 10th. Oracle's payout ratio is 34.31%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.16, for a total value of $63,664,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 400,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $63,664,000. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 40.90% of the company's stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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