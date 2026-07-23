CECO Environmental Corp. $CECO Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO - Free Report) by 24.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,701 shares of the company's stock after selling 47,621 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.41% of CECO Environmental worth $8,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in CECO Environmental during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CECO Environmental in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of CECO Environmental in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of CECO Environmental during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of CECO Environmental during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. 68.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CECO. Weiss Ratings lowered CECO Environmental from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Roth Capital restated a "buy" rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of CECO Environmental in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on CECO Environmental from $80.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of CECO Environmental in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of CECO Environmental from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $106.71.

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CECO Environmental Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of CECO Environmental stock opened at $81.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 221.14 and a beta of 1.47. CECO Environmental Corp. has a 1 year low of $32.07 and a 1 year high of $101.24. The company's fifty day moving average is $85.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.02.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.24. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $205.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $198.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at CECO Environmental

In other CECO Environmental news, Director Jason Dezwirek sold 34,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.61, for a total transaction of $3,284,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 166,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,037,260. This represents a 17.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.85 per share, for a total transaction of $1,537,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 105,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,107,675. The trade was a 23.39% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 18.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CECO Environmental Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. NASDAQ: CECO is a global technology provider specializing in engineered solutions that help industrial and commercial customers manage air emissions, process fluids and optimize energy use. The company develops custom-engineered systems and modular packages designed to meet evolving environmental regulations and improve operational efficiency across diverse production processes.

CECO's core offerings include air pollution control equipment—such as scrubbers, cyclones, fabric and cartridge filters—and industrial process filtration systems for applications ranging from particulate removal to oil-water separation.

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