Celanese Corporation $CE Position Increased by Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc.

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE - Free Report) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,547,744 shares of the basic materials company's stock after purchasing an additional 391,204 shares during the quarter. Celanese comprises 6.2% of Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 2.32% of Celanese worth $167,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Celanese by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 513 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 100.0% in the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Celanese in the third quarter worth about $34,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 175.7% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 896 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Celanese by 350.5% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 901 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Celanese from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Celanese from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Celanese from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celanese has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $65.94.

Read Our Latest Report on CE

Celanese Stock Up 1.0%

CE stock opened at $43.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.03. Celanese Corporation has a 52 week low of $35.13 and a 52 week high of $70.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Celanese (NYSE:CE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Celanese had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a positive return on equity of 9.92%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Celanese has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.400 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Celanese Corporation will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 28th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 28th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Celanese's dividend payout ratio is presently -1.20%.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation is a global chemical and specialty materials company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products serving diverse industries. The company operates through two primary business segments—Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain—offering solutions that range from high-performance polymers and specialty additives to industrial chemicals and intermediates. Its engineered materials are used in applications such as automotive components, consumer electronics, medical devices and packaging, while its acetyl derivatives find uses in coatings, adhesives, solvents and personal care products.

In the Engineered Materials segment, Celanese produces a variety of high-performance thermoplastics, polyether-block-amide (PEBA) elastomers and functional additives designed to enhance product durability, thermal resistance and sustainability.

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