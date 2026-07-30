Celcuity, Inc. $CELC Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Celcuity, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC - Free Report) by 64.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,200 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 16,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.09% of Celcuity worth $4,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CELC. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Celcuity by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 231,140 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Celcuity by 6.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,015 shares of the company's stock worth $10,731,000 after purchasing an additional 5,392 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Celcuity during the first quarter valued at $282,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Celcuity during the first quarter valued at $1,553,000. Finally, Abel Hall LLC bought a new stake in Celcuity during the first quarter valued at $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.33% of the company's stock.

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Celcuity Stock Performance

Shares of CELC opened at $83.21 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.93 and a 200-day moving average of $109.92. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.34 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04, a quick ratio of 12.31 and a current ratio of 12.31. Celcuity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $151.02.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.10. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Celcuity, Inc. will post -3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CELC. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Celcuity from $183.00 to $166.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Celcuity from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Leerink Partners set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Celcuity in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Celcuity from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Celcuity in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $155.18.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CELC

Insider Transactions at Celcuity

In other Celcuity news, Director Richard E. Buller sold 9,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.46, for a total value of $1,264,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $949,509.60. This represents a 57.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director David Dalvey sold 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.68, for a total transaction of $3,517,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 65,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,144,200. The trade was a 27.78% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 13.33% of the company's stock.

Celcuity Company Profile

Celcuity, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in precision oncology diagnostics. The company develops and commercializes predictive biomarker assays designed to identify which patients are most likely to benefit from targeted cancer therapies. By integrating functional profiling of tumor cells with molecular analyses, Celcuity seeks to optimize treatment selection and improve outcomes for patients with solid tumors.

Celcuity’s proprietary platform evaluates tumor cell sensitivity to various therapeutic agents using ex vivo assays that measure DNA damage response and other critical pathways.

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