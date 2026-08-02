Celsius Holdings Inc. $CELH Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH - Free Report) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,373 shares of the company's stock after selling 64,289 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.09% of Celsius worth $8,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CELH. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Celsius in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac purchased a new stake in Celsius during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Celsius by 1,020.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 549 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Celsius during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Celsius by 244.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company's stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company's stock.

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Celsius Trading Down 0.5%

NASDAQ:CELH opened at $29.21 on Friday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $29.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 67.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Celsius Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.54 and a 52-week high of $66.74.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. Celsius had a return on equity of 37.95% and a net margin of 5.85%.The company had revenue of $782.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 137.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen cut their target price on Celsius from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Celsius from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Celsius from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Celsius in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $58.65.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Celsius

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Celsius news, CEO John Fieldly purchased 8,475 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.36 per share, for a total transaction of $248,826.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 937,540 shares in the company, valued at $27,526,174.40. This trade represents a 0.91% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Hal Kravitz purchased 8,400 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.73 per share, with a total value of $249,732.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 227,158 shares in the company, valued at $6,753,407.34. The trade was a 3.84% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 2.33% of the company's stock.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc is an American beverage company known for its line of fitness and energy drinks formulated to support active lifestyles. The company's flagship product, the Celsius® brand, features beverages enhanced with ingredients such as green tea extract, guarana seed extract and essential vitamins, positioned as a functional alternative to traditional energy drinks. These products are designed to deliver a blend of ingredients that support metabolism and sustained energy without high sugar content or artificial preservatives.

In addition to its core carbonated drink portfolio, Celsius has expanded its offerings to include powder mixes and non-carbonated ready-to-drink variants, catering to consumer preferences around taste, convenience and nutritional needs.

Further Reading

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