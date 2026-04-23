Celsius Holdings Inc. $CELH Stake Boosted by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH - Free Report) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,483 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 38,052 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Celsius worth $10,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius during the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,705,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Celsius in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,619,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its position in Celsius by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 595,901 shares of the company's stock worth $34,258,000 after buying an additional 78,027 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Celsius by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 116,682 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,708,000 after buying an additional 47,281 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 4th quarter valued at $115,321,000. 60.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CELH shares. Bank of America raised shares of Celsius from an "underperform" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Celsius from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Celsius from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Celsius from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and reduced their price target for the company from $56.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Celsius from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $65.89.

View Our Latest Analysis on Celsius

Celsius Stock Up 0.4%

NASDAQ:CELH traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.40. The company's stock had a trading volume of 292,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,759,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.13. Celsius Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $32.30 and a one year high of $66.74. The business's 50-day moving average is $40.83 and its 200-day moving average is $47.03.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $721.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.17 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 37.68% and a net margin of 4.29%.The business's revenue was up 117.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Celsius Holdings Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc is an American beverage company known for its line of fitness and energy drinks formulated to support active lifestyles. The company's flagship product, the Celsius® brand, features beverages enhanced with ingredients such as green tea extract, guarana seed extract and essential vitamins, positioned as a functional alternative to traditional energy drinks. These products are designed to deliver a blend of ingredients that support metabolism and sustained energy without high sugar content or artificial preservatives.

In addition to its core carbonated drink portfolio, Celsius has expanded its offerings to include powder mixes and non-carbonated ready-to-drink variants, catering to consumer preferences around taste, convenience and nutritional needs.

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