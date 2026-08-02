Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $772,000 Stock Position in American Airlines Group Inc. $AAL

Centaurus Financial Inc. lowered its position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL - Free Report) by 51.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,856 shares of the airline's stock after selling 75,794 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.'s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AAL. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 13,670,800 shares of the airline's stock valued at $153,660,000 after buying an additional 4,500,897 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,803,168 shares of the airline's stock worth $196,323,000 after buying an additional 159,844 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 569.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,687,232 shares of the airline's stock worth $104,041,000 after buying an additional 8,240,100 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in American Airlines Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,086,888 shares of the airline's stock valued at $76,098,000 after acquiring an additional 152,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in American Airlines Group by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,483,781 shares of the airline's stock valued at $99,396,000 after acquiring an additional 406,393 shares in the last quarter. 52.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at American Airlines Group

In other news, SVP Angela Owens sold 40,077 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $611,575.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 178,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,728,472.74. This trade represents a 18.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO David Seymour sold 56,456 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $1,016,208.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 969,033 shares in the company, valued at $17,442,594. This trade represents a 5.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 205,044 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,451 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Airlines Group Stock Performance

American Airlines Group stock opened at $15.27 on Friday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.09 and a 52 week high of $18.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of -31.16 and a beta of 1.32. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $15.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.68.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The airline reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $16.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.70 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 9.11% and a negative net margin of 0.56%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. American Airlines Group has set its Q3 2026 guidance at -0.700--0.100 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at -0.650-0.650 EPS. Research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on AAL shares. Weiss Ratings cut shares of American Airlines Group from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $19.03.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AAL

American Airlines Group Profile

American Airlines Group Inc is a leading global airline holding company headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. Formed in December 2013 through the merger of AMR Corporation (parent of American Airlines) and US Airways Group, the company operates one of the world's largest passenger and cargo networks. Its subsidiaries include American Airlines, which provides mainline service, and American Eagle, a network of regional carriers operating short- and medium-haul routes on behalf of the mainline carrier.

The company offers scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo to more than 350 destinations in over 50 countries.

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