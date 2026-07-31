Centaurus Financial Inc. Invests $1.79 Million in NIO Inc. $NIO

Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 297,371 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,793,000.

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Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NIO by 120.7% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the company's stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,383 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in NIO by 14.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 100,186 shares of the company's stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 12,375 shares during the last quarter. SummitTX Capital L.P. bought a new stake in NIO in the first quarter worth about $247,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in NIO by 70.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,452,131 shares of the company's stock worth $87,146,000 after acquiring an additional 5,962,731 shares during the period. Finally, Compound Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of NIO by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 63,038 shares of the company's stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 21,589 shares during the period. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting NIO

Here are the key news stories impacting NIO this week:

Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs upgraded NIO, citing new vehicle launches and signs of a “successful turnaround.” The upgrade is notable because it came despite ongoing weakness and intense competition in China’s EV market. Goldman upgrades Chinese Tesla rival

citing new vehicle launches and signs of a “successful turnaround.” The upgrade is notable because it came despite ongoing weakness and intense competition in China’s EV market. Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research upgraded NIO from Hold to Strong Buy and raised several earnings forecasts. Its FY2027 EPS outlook moved from a loss to a profit, while estimates for Q1 2027, Q2 2027, Q4 2027, Q1 2028 and FY2028 were also increased. These revisions reinforce expectations that NIO could reach sustained profitability as newer models contribute to sales. NIO laps the stock market

and raised several earnings forecasts. Its FY2027 EPS outlook moved from a loss to a profit, while estimates for Q1 2027, Q2 2027, Q4 2027, Q1 2028 and FY2028 were also increased. These revisions reinforce expectations that NIO could reach sustained profitability as newer models contribute to sales. Positive Sentiment: China signaled it may accelerate policy support for the smart-connected electric-vehicle industry. Potential regulatory and industrial-policy assistance could improve the operating environment for NIO and support demand for its technology-focused vehicles. Nio stock is pushing higher

China signaled it may accelerate policy support for the smart-connected electric-vehicle industry. Potential regulatory and industrial-policy assistance could improve the operating environment for NIO and support demand for its technology-focused vehicles. Positive Sentiment: Coverage highlighting NIO’s small urban EV emphasizes the practicality of its product lineup, potentially supporting brand visibility and consumer interest. This small Nio EV brings big practicality to the city

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $6.80 price target on shares of NIO in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a "market perform" rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of NIO in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NIO from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of NIO in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Research raised NIO from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $6.70.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NIO

NIO Trading Up 1.4%

NYSE:NIO opened at $4.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 0.90. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $5.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.36. NIO Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.37 and a 1 year high of $8.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

NIO Profile

NIO Inc is a pioneer in the premium electric vehicle (EV) segment, dedicated to the design, development and manufacture of smart, high-performance EVs. Established in November 2014 and headquartered in Shanghai, China, the company focuses on integrating cutting-edge electric propulsion, advanced connectivity and autonomous driving technologies into its automotive platforms. NIO's vision centers on creating a holistic user experience that extends beyond the vehicle itself, encompassing energy services and digital solutions.

The company's product lineup includes flagship SUVs and sedans such as the ES8, ES6, EC6, ET7 and ET5, each engineered to deliver strong performance, long range and a suite of intelligent driver-assistance features.

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