Centaurus Financial Inc. Reduces Stake in Target Corporation $TGT

Centaurus Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT - Free Report) by 66.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,960 shares of the retailer's stock after selling 9,838 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.'s holdings in Target were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Target by 16.0% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the retailer's stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Target by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 20,163 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $1,971,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 3,604 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In related news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total transaction of $1,258,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 45,930 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,782,127.70. This trade represents a 17.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

Target Stock Up 0.0%

TGT stock opened at $144.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $132.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.18. Target Corporation has a 12 month low of $83.44 and a 12 month high of $147.77. The company has a market cap of $65.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Target (NYSE:TGT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.24. Target had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 22.92%. The firm had revenue of $25.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $24.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Target's quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Target has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Target Corporation will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. This is a positive change from Target's previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. Target's payout ratio is currently 60.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TGT shares. Argus set a $150.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays restated an "underweight" rating on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $123.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Friday, May 15th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Target from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Target in a report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $133.48.

Read Our Latest Report on Target

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation NYSE: TGT is a U.S.-based general merchandise retailer headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The company operates a network of full-line and small-format stores across the United States alongside a national e-commerce platform and mobile app. Target’s retail assortment spans apparel, home goods, electronics, groceries and household essentials, plus beauty, baby and pet categories. The firm complements national brands with a portfolio of owned and exclusive labels and partnerships that help differentiate its merchandise assortment.

Target traces its roots to the Dayton Company, founded by George Dayton in 1902; the Target discount chain was launched in 1962 and the parent company later adopted the Target Corporation name.

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