Centaurus Financial Inc. Sells 46,288 Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. $PECO

Centaurus Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO - Free Report) by 42.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,427 shares of the company's stock after selling 46,288 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. worth $2,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get PECO alerts: Sign Up

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waverly Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 35,466 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,011 shares of the company's stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,846 shares of the company's stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 1.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 30,876 shares of the company's stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 11,474 shares of the company's stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company's stock.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Trading Down 0.8%

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. stock opened at $42.44 on Friday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.84 and a 1-year high of $44.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.68 and a 200-day moving average of $39.33.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $189.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.46 million. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.950-0.970 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.1083 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.'s payout ratio is 113.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PECO

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and operation of grocery-anchored, necessity-based shopping centers. The company's investment strategy is centered on properties that benefit from everyday consumer demand, seeking to deliver stable cash flows through long-term, triple-net leases with national and regional tenants in the grocery, drugstore and essential retail sectors.

In addition to its core retail portfolio, Phillips Edison & Company provides integrated services covering property management, asset management, leasing, development and acquisition sourcing.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Phillips Edison & Company, Inc., you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. wasn't on the list.

While Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here