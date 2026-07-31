Centaurus Financial Inc. Sells 50,489 Shares of Intel Corporation $INTC

Centaurus Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 51.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,451 shares of the chip maker's stock after selling 50,489 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.'s holdings in Intel were worth $2,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 404,522,308 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $14,926,873,000 after buying an additional 13,692,624 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Intel by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 208,536,784 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $7,695,007,000 after acquiring an additional 5,714,400 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Intel by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 104,060,268 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $3,839,833,000 after acquiring an additional 17,557,147 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,931,512 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $3,744,406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Intel by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,249,269 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $2,407,698,000 after acquiring an additional 11,056,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Intel

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Positive Sentiment: Stronger AI infrastructure spending lifted the semiconductor sector after Microsoft reported better-than-expected cloud results. Intel benefited alongside AMD as investors regained confidence that demand for data-center and AI hardware remains robust. AMD Intel stocks soar on Thursday: here's why

Stronger AI infrastructure spending lifted the semiconductor sector after Microsoft reported better-than-expected cloud results. Intel benefited alongside AMD as investors regained confidence that demand for data-center and AI hardware remains robust. Positive Sentiment: Recent Q2 results continue to support the turnaround narrative: Intel reported $16.1 billion in revenue, up roughly 25% year over year, and earnings of $0.42 per share versus a $0.21 consensus estimate. Data-center revenue reportedly increased 59%, strengthening the case for an improving AI and server business. Intel Just Posted Its Best Revenue Growth in 15 Years

Recent Q2 results continue to support the turnaround narrative: Intel reported $16.1 billion in revenue, up roughly 25% year over year, and earnings of $0.42 per share versus a $0.21 consensus estimate. Data-center revenue reportedly increased 59%, strengthening the case for an improving AI and server business. Positive Sentiment: Analyst commentary has become more constructive. Wells Fargo cited an improving data-center business, while Bank of America reaffirmed a Buy rating and maintained a $160 price target based on better server and foundry prospects. Intel’s partnership with Synopsys to support AI-assisted 14A chip design also reinforces its manufacturing strategy. Why Wells Fargo Thinks Intel’s AI Business Is Getting Even Stronger

Analyst commentary has become more constructive. Wells Fargo cited an improving data-center business, while Bank of America reaffirmed a Buy rating and maintained a $160 price target based on better server and foundry prospects. Intel’s partnership with Synopsys to support AI-assisted 14A chip design also reinforces its manufacturing strategy. Neutral Sentiment: Intel reportedly granted a startup access to Atom chip technology in a rare arrangement linked to CEO Lip-Bu Tan’s former business associate. The deal could signal a more flexible licensing strategy, but its financial impact and governance implications remain unclear. Intel providing chip technology to startup led by co-investor of Tan

Intel reportedly granted a startup access to Atom chip technology in a rare arrangement linked to CEO Lip-Bu Tan’s former business associate. The deal could signal a more flexible licensing strategy, but its financial impact and governance implications remain unclear. Negative Sentiment: TSMC is reportedly developing advanced packaging similar to Intel’s EMIB technology, creating a new competitive threat in a key AI-chip bottleneck. Investors appear to be treating the development as a longer-term risk rather than an immediate setback. TSMC Stock Gains on Report of Developing EMIB-Like Chips

TSMC is reportedly developing advanced packaging similar to Intel’s EMIB technology, creating a new competitive threat in a key AI-chip bottleneck. Investors appear to be treating the development as a longer-term risk rather than an immediate setback. Negative Sentiment: Intel now faces elevated expectations after its sharp recovery. Commentary warns that valuation, ambitious spending plans, restructuring costs, and continued foundry execution risks could make the stock vulnerable if AI growth fails to accelerate as projected.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Intel from $81.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. HSBC reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Intel from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $107.93.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on INTC

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $91.13 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average is $113.73 and its 200 day moving average is $79.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $459.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.19 and a beta of 2.18. Intel Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $18.97 and a fifty-two week high of $142.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $16.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.43 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 19.79% and a positive return on equity of 2.62%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Intel has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.380-0.380 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

Further Reading

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