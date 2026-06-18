Centennial Bank AR Invests $551,000 in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX

Centennial Bank AR bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,000 shares of the data storage provider's stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in Seagate Technology by 884.2% during the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 187 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its position in Seagate Technology by 124.4% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 92 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Avion Wealth increased its position in Seagate Technology by 343.5% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 102 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Seagate Technology

In related news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 8,003 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $817.28, for a total transaction of $6,540,691.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,691 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,016,580.48. The trade was a 68.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 30,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $751.29, for a total value of $22,538,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 339,591 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $255,131,322.39. This represents a 8.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 141,069 shares of company stock valued at $107,161,712. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on STX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $700.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $485.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $767.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $950.00 to $1,140.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $831.79.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Seagate Technology

Key Headlines Impacting Seagate Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Seagate Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley’s bullish call helped reinforce the view that Seagate is a key beneficiary of AI infrastructure spending, with analysts citing pricing power and supply shortages that could support earnings for years. Article Title

Morgan Stanley’s bullish call helped reinforce the view that Seagate is a key beneficiary of AI infrastructure spending, with analysts citing pricing power and supply shortages that could support earnings for years. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage has highlighted Seagate as one of the top-performing memory/storage names in 2026, as investors continue to favor companies tied to AI data-center buildout and rising storage demand. Article Title

Recent coverage has highlighted Seagate as one of the top-performing memory/storage names in 2026, as investors continue to favor companies tied to AI data-center buildout and rising storage demand. Positive Sentiment: Additional reports this week said Seagate’s Mozaic HAMR platform and higher-capacity drives could strengthen its competitive position as AI-driven storage needs expand. Article Title

Additional reports this week said Seagate’s Mozaic HAMR platform and higher-capacity drives could strengthen its competitive position as AI-driven storage needs expand. Positive Sentiment: Seagate also got a lift from broader sector optimism after the U.S.-Iran ceasefire reduced geopolitical risk and improved sentiment toward memory and storage stocks. Article Title

Seagate also got a lift from broader sector optimism after the U.S.-Iran ceasefire reduced geopolitical risk and improved sentiment toward memory and storage stocks. Neutral Sentiment: Several insiders, including the CEO and CFO, sold shares recently, but the transactions were relatively small versus their holdings and may simply reflect pre-planned trading activity.

Several insiders, including the CEO and CFO, sold shares recently, but the transactions were relatively small versus their holdings and may simply reflect pre-planned trading activity. Neutral Sentiment: Some articles noted Seagate is already in a strong technical run and has reached new highs, which may attract momentum investors but also raises valuation concerns.

Some articles noted Seagate is already in a strong technical run and has reached new highs, which may attract momentum investors but also raises valuation concerns. Negative Sentiment: Because the stock has surged sharply already, some analysts and commentators warned the market may be pricing in a lot of perfection, leaving less room for error if storage pricing or AI demand cools. Article Title

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Shares of STX stock opened at $1,066.07 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $745.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $493.64. The stock has a market cap of $239.04 billion, a PE ratio of 101.15 and a beta of 2.04. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a 1 year low of $130.32 and a 1 year high of $1,097.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.96 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 1,005.65% and a net margin of 21.60%.Seagate Technology's revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. Seagate Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Seagate Technology's payout ratio is currently 28.08%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology NASDAQ: STX is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm's product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate's products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

Further Reading

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