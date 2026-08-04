CenterPoint Energy, Inc. $CNP Stock Position Lifted by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP - Free Report) by 37.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,844 shares of the utilities provider's stock after acquiring an additional 71,954 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP's holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $11,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth $343,925,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,286,690 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $2,234,712,000 after purchasing an additional 6,794,535 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,261,079 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $278,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,865 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,722,893 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $296,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,993 shares during the period. Finally, Merewether Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 85.5% in the 3rd quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 2,493,500 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $96,748,000 after buying an additional 1,149,637 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Down 0.2%

CNP stock opened at $41.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.46. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $43.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.53. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.60 and a fifty-two week high of $45.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. CenterPoint Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.890-1.910 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from CenterPoint Energy's previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. CenterPoint Energy's payout ratio is presently 54.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised CenterPoint Energy from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday. Barclays increased their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a "neutral" rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $45.64.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CNP

CenterPoint Energy Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc NYSE: CNP is a Houston-based regulated utility company that provides electric and natural gas delivery services and related infrastructure operations. The company's principal activities center on the transmission and distribution of electricity in the greater Houston metropolitan area and the distribution of natural gas to customers across several states in the Midwest and South. As a vertically integrated utility, CenterPoint focuses on the reliable delivery of energy through owned and operated networks of lines, pipelines and associated facilities.

CenterPoint's core businesses include regulated electric transmission and distribution services, regulated natural gas distribution, and the operation and maintenance of energy infrastructure.

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