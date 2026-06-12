Centersquare Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated $IRM

Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM - Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,631,453 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 116,989 shares during the period. Iron Mountain makes up 2.2% of Centersquare Investment Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Centersquare Investment Management LLC owned about 0.89% of Iron Mountain worth $218,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,108 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 780 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 19,856 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,506 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. 80.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 757 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total value of $94,208.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,250.75. The trade was a 40.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Mark Kidd sold 6,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.70, for a total transaction of $760,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 113,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,381,336.90. This represents a 5.02% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 202,985 shares of company stock worth $23,452,265. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

Shares of IRM opened at $125.17 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $77.77 and a 1-year high of $134.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $120.51 and a 200 day moving average of $103.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.55 and a beta of 1.19.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 3.76% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Iron Mountain has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.400 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.790-5.860 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.864 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Iron Mountain's payout ratio is currently 380.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IRM shares. Loop Capital set a $130.00 price target on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $131.67.

View Our Latest Report on Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated is a global information management company that helps organizations protect, store, and manage their physical and digital information. The firm provides a range of services including secure records storage, document imaging and digitization, secure shredding and destruction, and information governance solutions designed to support regulatory compliance and business continuity. Iron Mountain also offers specialized secure storage environments and logistics for sensitive assets such as art, medical records, and legal archives.

Beyond traditional records management, Iron Mountain has expanded into technology-driven services to support customers' digital transformation.

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