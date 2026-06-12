Centersquare Investment Management LLC Purchases 113,380 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc $EXR

Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR - Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,034,077 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 113,380 shares during the quarter. Extra Space Storage makes up approximately 3.9% of Centersquare Investment Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Centersquare Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.43% of Extra Space Storage worth $395,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 19.4% during the third quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 190,863 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $26,900,000 after purchasing an additional 30,983 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 28.4% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 54,950 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $7,745,000 after purchasing an additional 12,145 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,153,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 391,044 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $50,922,000 after purchasing an additional 9,492 shares during the period. Finally, Bayhunt Capital LLC purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,650,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company's stock.

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Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

Shares of EXR stock opened at $150.49 on Friday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $141.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.39. Extra Space Storage Inc has a 52 week low of $125.71 and a 52 week high of $155.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $31.79 billion, a PE ratio of 33.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.20.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.87). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The business had revenue of $856.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $851.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. The business's revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Extra Space Storage has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.050-8.350 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Extra Space Storage's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 145.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $152.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EXR

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage NYSE: EXR is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, development and operation of self-storage properties. The company provides storage solutions for residential and commercial customers, offering a range of unit sizes, climate-controlled units and specialized options such as vehicle and boat storage. Extra Space Storage markets itself as a customer-focused operator, with online rentals, contactless move-in options and ancillary retail products like packing supplies and insurance to support tenant needs.

Its business model combines property ownership with third-party management and development activities.

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