Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Sandisk Corporation $SNDK

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd grew its position in Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report) by 94.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,811 shares of the data storage provider's stock after purchasing an additional 25,614 shares during the quarter. Sandisk makes up about 8.1% of Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd's holdings in Sandisk were worth $12,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SNDK. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Sandisk in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sandisk during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sandisk during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sandisk during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Westfuller Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sandisk by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SNDK shares. Melius Research started coverage on shares of Sandisk in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Sandisk from $900.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Sandisk from $650.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Arete Research upgraded shares of Sandisk from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sandisk from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,065.81.

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Sandisk Trading Down 0.3%

SNDK opened at $1,447.23 on Thursday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $866.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $538.61. Sandisk Corporation has a 1-year low of $35.79 and a 1-year high of $1,600.00. The company has a market cap of $214.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.30 and a beta of 4.82.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $23.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.17 by $9.24. Sandisk had a net margin of 34.19% and a return on equity of 44.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 251.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sandisk has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-33.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sandisk Corporation will post 63.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sandisk

In other Sandisk news, Director Miyuki Suzuki sold 3,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.53, for a total transaction of $2,196,355.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 9,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,216,939.71. This represents a 26.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Necip Sayiner sold 579 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,503.11, for a total transaction of $870,300.69. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,359,019. The trade was a 16.64% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Sandisk Company Profile

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

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