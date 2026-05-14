Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) by 199.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,976 shares of the investment management company's stock after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises approximately 2.3% of Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd's holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GS. Dagco Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 287.5% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 31 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Graney & King LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 51.5% in the second quarter. Graney & King LLC now owns 50 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $954.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $874.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $876.52. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $582.50 and a 12 month high of $984.70.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $17.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.92 by $1.63. The company had revenue of $17.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 14.13%.The firm's revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $14.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 59.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The Goldman Sachs Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 10,301 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $929.17, for a total transaction of $9,571,380.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 6,338 shares in the company, valued at $5,889,079.46. This represents a 61.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alex S. Golten sold 1,116 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $936.18, for a total value of $1,044,776.88. Following the sale, the insider owned 2,578 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,413,472.04. This represents a 30.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 26,824 shares of company stock worth $25,062,242 over the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GS. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "neutral" rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Research lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Evercore dropped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,075.00 to $950.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,125.00 to $1,049.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $905.00 to $972.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $942.24.

View Our Latest Report on The Goldman Sachs Group

Key The Goldman Sachs Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs’ alternatives unit acquired FGI Worldwide, extending its push into private credit, trade finance, and specialty lending as demand for non-bank financing remains strong. Goldman Sachs Alternatives Acquires FGI Worldwide

Goldman Sachs’ alternatives unit acquired FGI Worldwide, extending its push into private credit, trade finance, and specialty lending as demand for non-bank financing remains strong. Positive Sentiment: The bank recently topped earnings expectations, with revenue and EPS both beating estimates, supporting investor confidence in Goldman Sachs’ trading and investment-banking franchise.

The bank recently topped earnings expectations, with revenue and EPS both beating estimates, supporting investor confidence in Goldman Sachs’ trading and investment-banking franchise. Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs continues to be highlighted in market commentary as a dividend and growth name, reinforcing its appeal to income-oriented investors.

Goldman Sachs continues to be highlighted in market commentary as a dividend and growth name, reinforcing its appeal to income-oriented investors. Neutral Sentiment: Goldman Sachs analysts issued multiple stock calls on other companies this week, including a bullish initiation on AEVEX and a sell rating on Super Micro Computer; these moves show the firm remains active on the Street but do not directly change Goldman’s fundamentals.

Goldman Sachs analysts issued multiple stock calls on other companies this week, including a bullish initiation on AEVEX and a sell rating on Super Micro Computer; these moves show the firm remains active on the Street but do not directly change Goldman’s fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles discussed Goldman’s views on macro trends such as dollar strength, Fed rate-cut timing, hedge fund positioning, and AI spending. These may matter for the broader trading environment, but the impact on GS itself is indirect.

Several articles discussed Goldman’s views on macro trends such as dollar strength, Fed rate-cut timing, hedge fund positioning, and AI spending. These may matter for the broader trading environment, but the impact on GS itself is indirect. Neutral Sentiment: Commentary about Goldman’s AI plans and internal automation efforts points to longer-term efficiency potential, but it also reflects uncertainty about how quickly AI can be adopted safely inside a large bank.

Commentary about Goldman’s AI plans and internal automation efforts points to longer-term efficiency potential, but it also reflects uncertainty about how quickly AI can be adopted safely inside a large bank. Negative Sentiment: Goldman Sachs strategist commentary warned that U.S. stocks may be getting frothy and pushed back expectations for Federal Reserve rate cuts, a reminder that a less supportive market backdrop could weigh on capital markets activity.

Goldman Sachs strategist commentary warned that U.S. stocks may be getting frothy and pushed back expectations for Federal Reserve rate cuts, a reminder that a less supportive market backdrop could weigh on capital markets activity. Negative Sentiment: Some market pieces noted Goldman’s cautious calls on individual names and the firm’s concern about AI-related operational risks, which could temper enthusiasm around the bank’s near-term outlook.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

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