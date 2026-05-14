Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd Sells 40,190 Shares of Bloom Energy Corporation $BE

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Free Report) by 83.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,938 shares of the company's stock after selling 40,190 shares during the period. Bloom Energy comprises 0.4% of Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd's holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WPG Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 321 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 250.9% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 393 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 674.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company's stock.

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Bloom Energy Stock Performance

Shares of BE opened at $290.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,799.74 and a beta of 3.82. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $188.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.87. Bloom Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $17.01 and a 12 month high of $302.99.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $751.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $539.94 million. Bloom Energy had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 130.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting Bloom Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BE. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $179.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Bloom Energy to $217.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. China Renaissance initiated coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. They set a "buy" rating and a $207.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Bloom Energy to $293.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $217.48.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Bloom Energy

Insider Activity at Bloom Energy

In other Bloom Energy news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 25,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.96, for a total value of $6,674,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 108,524 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $28,971,567.04. The trade was a 18.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 35,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $9,765,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 341,731 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $95,342,949. This trade represents a 9.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 515,092 shares of company stock valued at $95,003,475. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

See Also

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