Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Acquires 5,204 Shares of Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) by 58.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,103 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after acquiring an additional 5,204 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 1.1% of Central Pacific Bank Trust Division's portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division's holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $10,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,726,000. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 1,518 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 17.5% during the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,032 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.6% during the second quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 106,411 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $78,361,000 after purchasing an additional 10,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company's stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts: Sign Up

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $723.85 on Wednesday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $715.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $659.37. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $555.60 and a 12 month high of $748.65.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.8135 per share. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ's previous quarterly dividend of $0.73.

Key Headlines Impacting Invesco QQQ

Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:

About Invesco QQQ

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider Invesco QQQ, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Invesco QQQ wasn't on the list.

While Invesco QQQ currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here