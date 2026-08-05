Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Increases Position in American Express Company $AXP

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP - Free Report) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,373 shares of the payment services company's stock after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division's holdings in American Express were worth $5,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth $2,464,215,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in American Express by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,515,675 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $2,780,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393,340 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of American Express by 350.0% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,236,438 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $373,998,000 after buying an additional 961,698 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its position in shares of American Express by 73.8% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,451,606 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $438,975,000 after buying an additional 616,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of American Express by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,850,298 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $2,904,218,000 after buying an additional 558,533 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

AXP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded shares of American Express from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $375.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of American Express from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on American Express from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on American Express from $324.00 to $315.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $372.84.

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American Express Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of AXP opened at $347.20 on Wednesday. American Express Company has a fifty-two week low of $290.63 and a fifty-two week high of $387.49. The company has a market capitalization of $234.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $336.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $328.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The payment services company reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.70 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 34.12% and a net margin of 15.07%.The business's revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.08 earnings per share. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that American Express Company will post 17.67 EPS for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. American Express's dividend payout ratio is currently 23.06%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

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