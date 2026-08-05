Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Purchases 3,077 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 69.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,479 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares during the quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $3,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TSM. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 5,565,074 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,880,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,600 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,464,962 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $5,307,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,824 shares during the period. Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $495,163,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 168.6% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,093,115 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $636,077,000 after buying an additional 1,313,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SurgoCap Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at approximately $360,443,000. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $417.21 on Wednesday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $427.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $385.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.46. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a one year low of $223.70 and a one year high of $479.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.38.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The semiconductor company reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 50.31%.The firm had revenue of $39.89 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 16.44 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a $1.1136 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio is presently 21.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Weiss Ratings raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $490.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $496.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TSM

Insider Activity at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

In other Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing news, VP Shyue-Shyh Lin acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.13 per share, with a total value of $74,130.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president directly owned 30,269 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,840.97. The trade was a 3.42% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Lipen Yuan purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.19 per share, with a total value of $79,190.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,950. This trade represents a 25.00% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders bought 16,857 shares of company stock worth $1,240,154 over the last three months. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

More Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News

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Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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