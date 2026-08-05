Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Raises Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) by 36.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,098 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock after acquiring an additional 4,043 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 0.6% of Central Pacific Bank Trust Division's investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division's holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $6,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Founders Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 982 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 246 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Essential Partners LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 7.7% during the first quarter. Essential Partners LLC now owns 433 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNH has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $337.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Research raised UnitedHealth Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. HC Wainwright set a $492.00 price objective on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Leerink Partners increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $397.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $455.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on UNH

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

NYSE:UNH opened at $408.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $412.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $349.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $239.50 and a 12-month high of $461.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.62.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.94 by $1.44. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $112.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.08 EPS. The company's revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.500-20.000 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 19.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $2.32 dividend. This represents a $9.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.21. UnitedHealth Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 59.72%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

Further Reading

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