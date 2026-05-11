Centric Wealth Management Has $26.02 Million Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Centric Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS - Free Report) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 262,326 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 37,448 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises approximately 5.6% of Centric Wealth Management's portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Centric Wealth Management's holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $26,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,126 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 4,723 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth about $277,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth about $848,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 342,866 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $34,609,000 after purchasing an additional 9,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 154.5% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 104,819 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $10,580,000 after purchasing an additional 63,629 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.0%

UPS stock opened at $100.74 on Monday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $122.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $85.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.06. The business's 50-day moving average price is $102.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.21.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 5.94%.The firm had revenue of $21.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $20.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.5%. United Parcel Service's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UPS has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Stephens raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. HSBC raised United Parcel Service from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $111.87.

Get Our Latest Analysis on UPS

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service NYSE: UPS is a global package delivery and supply chain management company that provides a broad range of transportation, logistics and e-commerce services. Its core business centers on small-package delivery and last-mile distribution for business and individual customers, supported by a network of ground transportation, air cargo operations (UPS Airlines) and sorting facilities. In addition to parcel delivery, UPS offers freight transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, customs brokerage and reverse-logistics solutions designed to support domestic and international commerce.

The company traces its roots to 1907 when it began as a small messenger service in the United States and later evolved into the United Parcel Service.

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