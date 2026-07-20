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Century Aluminum Company $CENX Stock Holdings Boosted by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Written by MarketBeat
July 20, 2026
Century Aluminum logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Allspring Global Investments increased its Century Aluminum stake by 23.3% in the first quarter, adding 106,154 shares to bring its total to 562,030 shares worth about $35.7 million.
  • Other institutions also raised or initiated positions, and hedge funds and other investors now own 61.59% of Century Aluminum’s stock, highlighting continued institutional interest.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed but generally positive: the stock has a Moderate Buy consensus with an average target price of $76, though some firms recently cut ratings while others maintained bullish targets.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX - Free Report) by 23.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 562,030 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 106,154 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Century Aluminum worth $35,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CENX. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 39,001 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 7,051 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Century Aluminum by 1.8% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 59,186 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in Century Aluminum by 21.2% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 124,001 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 21,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Century Aluminum by 7.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 147,046 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,650,000 after buying an additional 9,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.59% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on CENX shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $75.00 price target on shares of Century Aluminum and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Century Aluminum from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Weiss Ratings lowered Century Aluminum from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Century Aluminum from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Century Aluminum from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Century Aluminum has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $76.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Stock Performance

Shares of CENX stock opened at $41.50 on Monday. Century Aluminum Company has a 12 month low of $19.94 and a 12 month high of $70.43. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business's 50 day moving average is $54.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.78.

About Century Aluminum

(Free Report)

Century Aluminum Company is a primary aluminum producer that develops and operates smelters designed to supply low-carbon, high-purity aluminum products to a range of industrial and commercial markets. Established in 1995, the company has grown to become a significant North American aluminum producer with an expanding international footprint. Century Aluminum is headquartered in the United States and is focused on energy-efficient operations and cost management.

The company's core operations include three primary aluminum smelting facilities located in Hawesville, Kentucky; Mount Holly, South Carolina; and Grundartangi, Iceland.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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