Cerity Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Apollo Global Management Inc. $APO

Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO - Free Report) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 288,719 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 48,427 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC's holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $41,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,419,652 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $6,319,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,545 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 62.0% during the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 996,727 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $132,834,000 after buying an additional 381,479 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 7.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,385,787 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $584,494,000 after buying an additional 299,698 shares during the period. PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,454,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,712,442 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $392,653,000 after buying an additional 260,905 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Apollo Global Management

Here are the key news stories impacting Apollo Global Management this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $169.00 to $134.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Argus raised Apollo Global Management to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $151.23.

View Our Latest Research Report on Apollo Global Management

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider John P. Zito sold 48,644 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total value of $6,355,825.04. Following the sale, the insider owned 3,063,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,302,519.36. This represents a 1.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company's stock.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

Shares of APO opened at $131.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $75.78 billion, a PE ratio of 83.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.56 and a fifty-two week high of $157.28. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $124.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.91.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.19 billion. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The business's revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a $0.5625 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management's previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. Apollo Global Management's dividend payout ratio is currently 143.31%.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc NYSE: APO is a global alternative investment manager that specializes in private equity, credit and real assets. The firm originates, invests in and manages a broad set of strategies across distressed and opportunistic credit, direct lending, structured credit, buyouts and real estate. Apollo provides investment management and advisory services to institutional clients and individual investors through pooled funds, separate accounts and publicly listed investment vehicles.

Its private equity business pursues control and non-control investments across industries, often focusing on complex or distressed situations where operational improvement and capital solutions can create value.

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