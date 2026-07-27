Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 180,216 Shares of SLB Limited $SLB

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of SLB Limited (NYSE:SLB - Free Report) by 45.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 573,290 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after purchasing an additional 180,216 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers' holdings in SLB were worth $29,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in SLB by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 186,455,878 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $7,156,177,000 after buying an additional 1,080,999 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of SLB by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 84,417,217 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $3,263,998,000 after buying an additional 799,218 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SLB by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,006,438 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $2,072,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,650 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SLB by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,095,243 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $1,423,716,000 after acquiring an additional 482,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SLB by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,840,883 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $1,292,993,000 after acquiring an additional 510,747 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SLB alerts: Sign Up

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Steve Matthew Gassen sold 53,379 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.18, for a total value of $2,998,832.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 47,421 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,664,111.78. This trade represents a 52.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total value of $108,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 16,953 shares in the company, valued at $921,056.49. This trade represents a 10.55% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SLB News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting SLB this week:

SLB Stock Performance

SLB opened at $52.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $78.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.72. The company's 50 day moving average is $51.16 and its 200 day moving average is $50.60. SLB Limited has a 12-month low of $31.64 and a 12-month high of $58.82.

SLB (NYSE:SLB - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. SLB had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that SLB Limited will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

SLB Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. SLB's dividend payout ratio is 51.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SLB shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on SLB from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on SLB from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of SLB in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on shares of SLB from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of SLB from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SLB has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $60.35.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SLB

SLB Profile

SLB NYSE: SLB, historically known as Schlumberger, is a leading global provider of technology, integrated project management and information solutions for the energy industry. Founded by Conrad and Marcel Schlumberger in 1926, the company develops and supplies products and services used across the exploration, drilling, completion and production phases of oil and gas development. Its offerings are intended to help operators characterize reservoirs, drill and complete wells, optimize production and manage field operations throughout the asset lifecycle.

SLB's product and service portfolio spans reservoir characterization and well testing, wireline and logging services, directional drilling and drilling tools, well construction and completion technologies, production systems, and subsea equipment.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider SLB, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and SLB wasn't on the list.

While SLB currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here