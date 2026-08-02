Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 27,559 Shares of APi Group Corporation $APG

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in APi Group Corporation (NYSE:APG - Free Report) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,808 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 27,559 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers' holdings in APi Group were worth $7,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APG. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of APi Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of APi Group by 14,720.0% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 741 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in APi Group by 1,851.3% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 761 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in APi Group by 146.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 824 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in APi Group by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 834 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company's stock.

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APi Group Stock Performance

NYSE:APG opened at $39.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.31 and a 200 day moving average of $42.70. The company has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.45, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.60. APi Group Corporation has a 1-year low of $33.40 and a 1-year high of $49.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

APi Group (NYSE:APG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. APi Group had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 37.59%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that APi Group Corporation will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Martin E. Franklin sold 2,000,000 shares of APi Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $84,160,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 19,240,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $809,637,126.08. This trade represents a 9.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony E. Malkin sold 7,000 shares of APi Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total transaction of $297,290.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 3,451,000 shares of company stock valued at $149,194,935 over the last three months. Company insiders own 18.70% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APG shares. Truist Financial set a $55.00 price target on APi Group and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $54.00 target price (up from $52.00) on shares of APi Group in a report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group set a $52.00 target price on shares of APi Group in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird set a $47.00 price target on shares of APi Group in a report on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of APi Group from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, APi Group has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on APi Group

Key Headlines Impacting APi Group

Here are the key news stories impacting APi Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Raised 2026 outlook: APi now forecasts 2026 net revenue of $8.875 billion to $9.025 billion and adjusted EBITDA of $1.205 billion to $1.245 billion , with the EBITDA outlook increased from its prior forecast. APi forecasts 2026 net revenues and raises adjusted EBITDA outlook

APi now forecasts 2026 net revenue of and adjusted EBITDA of , with the EBITDA outlook increased from its prior forecast. Positive Sentiment: Solid Q2 performance: APi reported earnings of $0.44 per share , slightly above the $0.43 analyst consensus, while revenue reached $2.25 billion , ahead of the $2.20 billion estimate and up 13.3% year over year . APi Group second-quarter earnings report

APi reported earnings of , slightly above the $0.43 analyst consensus, while revenue reached , ahead of the $2.20 billion estimate and up . Positive Sentiment: Operating momentum continued: Management cited more than 10% organic revenue growth , year-over-year adjusted EBITDA margin expansion and continued strength in inspection, service and monitoring activities. Third-quarter revenue guidance of approximately $2.4 billion also exceeds the roughly $2.2 billion consensus estimate. APi Group reports record second-quarter results

Management cited more than , year-over-year adjusted EBITDA margin expansion and continued strength in inspection, service and monitoring activities. Third-quarter revenue guidance of approximately also exceeds the roughly $2.2 billion consensus estimate. Neutral Sentiment: Results broadly met expectations: Zacks characterized the $0.44 EPS result as in line with its consensus estimate, meaning the positive reaction is driven more by revenue growth, margins and raised guidance than by a major earnings surprise. APi Q2 earnings match estimates

APi Group Profile

APi Group Corp. is a global specialty contractor that provides fire protection, security, mechanical insulation and energy services to commercial, industrial and institutional clients. Headquartered in New Brighton, Minnesota, the company designs, installs, inspects, tests, maintains and repairs a wide range of safety and infrastructure systems. Through its network of operating subsidiaries, APi Group delivers end-to-end solutions for new construction, facility renovations and ongoing maintenance requirements.

Its service portfolio spans life safety and industrial services—such as fire suppression systems, fire alarms and emergency lighting—and specialized offerings including technical insulation, access solutions, passive fire protection and energy efficiency upgrades.

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