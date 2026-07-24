Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 529,600 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 14,182 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers' holdings in TJX Companies were worth $84,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 120.3% in the fourth quarter. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna now owns 163 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Entrust Financial LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 174 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 55,624 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.65, for a total transaction of $9,102,867.60. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 201,496 shares in the company, valued at $32,974,820.40. The trade was a 21.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Klinger sold 6,235 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.77, for a total value of $1,002,400.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 64,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,330,597.89. The trade was a 8.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,367 shares of company stock valued at $20,959,476. Insiders own 0.15% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TJX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $182.00 price objective (up from $168.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on TJX Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $176.89.

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TJX Companies Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $153.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.78 and a 12 month high of $170.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.55.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. TJX Companies had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 57.92%. The firm had revenue of $14.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.080-5.150 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.150-1.170 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. TJX Companies's payout ratio is presently 37.28%.

About TJX Companies

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

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