Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Stock Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated $CSL

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL - Free Report) by 31.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,921 shares of the conglomerate's stock after buying an additional 3,841 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers' holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $5,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSL. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Signature Equity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3,133.3% in the first quarter. Signature Equity Partners LLC now owns 97 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company's stock.

Carlisle Companies Stock Up 3.1%

Carlisle Companies stock opened at $371.05 on Tuesday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a one year low of $293.43 and a one year high of $432.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $349.26 and a 200 day moving average of $356.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.85.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.35 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.48 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 47.58% and a net margin of 14.21%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 21.21 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $412.00 price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday, April 27th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Carlisle Companies from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Carlisle Companies from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $401.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Companies Inc is a diversified global manufacturer serving a broad array of markets with engineered products, systems and solutions. The company's operations span several core business segments, including construction materials, fluid technologies, interconnect technologies, brake and friction systems, and engineered products. Carlisle is known for its expertise in developing high-performance building envelope solutions, precision-engineered hoses and fluid-handling components, lightweight interconnect systems for aerospace and defense, and heavy-duty brake and friction products.

Within its construction materials segment, Carlisle offers single-ply roofing membranes, polyiso insulation, and waterproofing systems designed for commercial and industrial buildings.

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