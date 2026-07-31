Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. $DHI

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI - Free Report) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,097 shares of the construction company's stock after purchasing an additional 7,915 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers' holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $11,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signature Equity Partners LLC lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 66.9% during the first quarter. Signature Equity Partners LLC now owns 424 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 7.8% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,014 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 15.4% in the first quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 67,949 shares of the construction company's stock worth $9,324,000 after purchasing an additional 9,064 shares during the last quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 3.4% in the first quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions now owns 27,871 shares of the construction company's stock worth $3,824,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oslo Pensjonsforsikring AS acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth $269,000. 90.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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D.R. Horton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $145.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 6.43. The company's fifty day moving average price is $151.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.43. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.75 and a 1 year high of $184.54.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The construction company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.18. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $9.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.36 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 6th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. D.R. Horton's dividend payout ratio is presently 17.13%.

Key Headlines Impacting D.R. Horton

Here are the key news stories impacting D.R. Horton this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wolfe Research raised its FY2027 EPS forecast for D.R. Horton to $11.98 from $11.39, indicating expectations for improved earnings growth beyond fiscal 2026.

Wolfe Research raised its FY2027 EPS forecast for to $11.98 from $11.39, indicating expectations for improved earnings growth beyond fiscal 2026. Positive Sentiment: Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained a Market Perform rating and a $167 price target, implying potential upside from recent levels despite lowering several earnings estimates.

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained a rating and a $167 price target, implying potential upside from recent levels despite lowering several earnings estimates. Neutral Sentiment: Keefe, Bruyette & Woods projected quarterly EPS of $2.10, $2.50, $3.42 and $3.51 for D.R. Horton’s first through fourth quarters of fiscal 2027, respectively, for full-year EPS of $11.53. Its FY2028 estimate is $13.15.

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods projected quarterly EPS of $2.10, $2.50, $3.42 and $3.51 for D.R. Horton’s first through fourth quarters of fiscal 2027, respectively, for full-year EPS of $11.53. Its FY2028 estimate is $13.15. Negative Sentiment: Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut its Q4 fiscal 2026 EPS forecast to $3.09 from $3.41, FY2026 EPS to $10.57 from $10.73, FY2027 EPS to $11.53 from $12.28 and FY2028 EPS to $13.15 from $13.92.

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut its Q4 fiscal 2026 EPS forecast to $3.09 from $3.41, FY2026 EPS to $10.57 from $10.73, FY2027 EPS to $11.53 from $12.28 and FY2028 EPS to $13.15 from $13.92. Negative Sentiment: Wolfe Research lowered its Q4 fiscal 2026 EPS estimate to $2.97 from $3.20 and FY2026 EPS to $10.41 from $10.49. Its revised FY2026 forecast is also slightly below the roughly $10.49–$10.54 consensus range.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Truist Financial upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Seaport Research Partners reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. BTIG Research set a $184.00 price target on D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "mixed" rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $168.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc is a national homebuilding company that designs, constructs and sells new residential properties across the United States. The company's core operations focus on building single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums for a range of buyer segments. In addition to home construction and sales, D.R. Horton provides complementary services through subsidiaries that support the mortgage, title and closing processes for its customers, enabling integrated transaction workflows from inventory development to home delivery.

Founded in 1978 by Donald R.

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