Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 13,969 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX - Free Report) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,121 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after purchasing an additional 13,969 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers' holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $19,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Steph & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 95.6% in the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 133 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. SHP Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 152.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 169 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Group LTD bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on BDX. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $170.00 to $159.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Research raised Becton, Dickinson and Company from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $175.00 target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $156.00 to $150.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $180.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BDX

Insider Activity at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 2,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total transaction of $404,511.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 110,163 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,122,355.05. This trade represents a 2.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,100 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.66, for a total transaction of $160,226.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 13,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,918,633.52. The trade was a 7.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 5,114 shares of company stock worth $753,877 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

BDX opened at $158.94 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $43.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.24, a PEG ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.21. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $127.59 and a 1-year high of $187.35.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.13. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.35 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and Company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Becton, Dickinson and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.520-12.720 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) is a global medical technology company that develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of medical devices, instrument systems and reagents. BD's products are used by healthcare institutions, clinical laboratories, life science researchers and the pharmaceutical industry to enable safe, effective delivery of care, specimen collection and diagnostic testing. The company's operations span multiple business areas focused on medical devices, life sciences research tools and interventional technologies.

BD's product portfolio includes single-use medical devices such as syringes, needles, needlesafety and injection systems, infusion therapy and medication management solutions, as well as vascular access, urology and oncology devices acquired through its interventional business.

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