Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 21,398 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. $NTR

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR - Free Report) by 50.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,037 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 21,398 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers' holdings in Nutrien were worth $4,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in Nutrien by 310.7% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 423 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sfam LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutrien in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 704 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Nutrien by 42.4% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company's stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Nutrien from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. TD Securities reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Nutrien from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Nutrien from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Nutrien from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $81.84.

View Our Latest Report on Nutrien

Nutrien Trading Down 4.6%

Shares of NTR opened at $65.89 on Tuesday. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1-year low of $53.03 and a 1-year high of $85.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $31.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.61. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $66.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.47.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.30 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 8.58%.Nutrien's revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Nutrien's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.81%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a global fertilizer and agricultural-services company headquartered in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada. The company is publicly traded and operates across the farm input value chain, combining upstream fertilizer production with a broad retail and services platform aimed at supporting crop production worldwide. Nutrien's business model integrates the manufacture and distribution of crop nutrients with on-the-ground agronomic support for growers and agricultural businesses.

Nutrien produces and supplies the three primary fertilizer nutrients—potash, nitrogen and phosphate—through its wholesale operations, and markets a wide range of crop inputs including seeds and crop protection products.

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