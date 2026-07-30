Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 225,034 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. $AGNC

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC - Free Report) by 24.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,157,316 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 225,034 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.10% of AGNC Investment worth $11,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 286.3% during the first quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 2,727 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 100.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,365 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthCollab LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. 38.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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AGNC Investment Stock Performance

Shares of AGNC stock opened at $10.90 on Thursday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.31 and a 52 week high of $12.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.31. The stock's fifty day moving average is $10.64 and its 200-day moving average is $10.81.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $305.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.06 billion. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 57.94%.During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 13.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. AGNC Investment's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AGNC. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $11.50 target price (up from $11.00) on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $11.11.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AGNC

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Donna Blank sold 22,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total value of $237,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 96,471 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,039,957.38. The trade was a 18.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp. is a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily acquires and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities guaranteed by U.S. government-sponsored enterprises such as Ginnie Mae, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. The company employs a leveraged total return strategy, borrowing against its securities to enhance income potential while using interest rate hedges to manage risk. AGNC's investment objective is to generate attractive monthly dividends and long-term capital appreciation for its shareholders.

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, AGNC focuses exclusively on U.S.

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