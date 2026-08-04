Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Stock Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Corporation $DECK

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK - Free Report) by 33.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,627 shares of the textile maker's stock after buying an additional 11,432 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers' holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $4,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DECK. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 14.3% in the first quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 800 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 320 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC now owns 440 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,159 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company's stock.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts: Sign Up

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $99.31 on Tuesday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $106.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.86. The stock has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.17. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $78.91 and a fifty-two week high of $125.45.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 41.51%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Deckers Outdoor has set its FY 2027 guidance at 7.350-7.500 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KGI Securities downgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 22nd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a "sector weight" rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, July 24th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $133.00 price objective on Deckers Outdoor and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $117.16.

Read Our Latest Report on DECK

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation is a global designer, marketer and distributor of footwear, apparel and accessories. The company's product portfolio includes well‐known brands such as UGG, HOKA, Teva, Sanuk and Koolaburra by UGG, spanning a range of lifestyle, performance and outdoor categories. Deckers leverages a blend of proprietary manufacturing, strategic brand storytelling and direct‐to‐consumer retail to serve both fashion‐focused and performance‐oriented customers.

Founded in 1973 by Doug Otto and Karl F.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Deckers Outdoor, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Deckers Outdoor wasn't on the list.

While Deckers Outdoor currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here