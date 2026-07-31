Go Pro
→ Your book attached (From Profits Run) (Ad)tc pixel

Cetera Investment Advisers Has $10.06 Million Stake in Ferguson plc $FERG

Written by MarketBeat
July 31, 2026
Ferguson logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Cetera Investment Advisers increased its Ferguson stake by 44.6% in the first quarter, bringing its holdings to 43,134 shares valued at approximately $10.06 million. Institutional investors and hedge funds collectively own 81.98% of the company.
  • Ferguson exceeded quarterly earnings expectations, reporting $2.28 in EPS versus the $2.14 consensus and $7.47 billion in revenue, up 3.6% year over year.
  • The company authorized a $2 billion share-repurchase program, while analysts maintain a “Moderate Buy” consensus with an average price target of $277.21 compared with the stock’s $226.74 opening price.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Ferguson.

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Ferguson plc (NYSE:FERG - Free Report) by 44.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,134 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 13,307 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers' holdings in Ferguson were worth $10,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leonteq Securities AG bought a new position in shares of Ferguson during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Ferguson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT lifted its stake in Ferguson by 123.4% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 143 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ferguson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in Ferguson by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 197 shares of the company's stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 81.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ferguson Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE FERG opened at $226.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Ferguson plc has a 12 month low of $207.64 and a 12 month high of $271.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $230.40 and a 200-day moving average of $240.56.

Ferguson (NYSE:FERG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.14. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 38.81%. The business had revenue of $7.47 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.50 earnings per share. Ferguson's quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ferguson plc will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferguson announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FERG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ferguson from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ferguson from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Ferguson from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ferguson from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $277.21.

View Our Latest Analysis on FERG

Ferguson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ferguson NYSE: FERG is a multinational distributor specializing in plumbing and heating products and related building supplies, serving professional contractors, builders and industrial customers. The company supplies a broad range of products used in residential, commercial and infrastructure projects, including pipes and fittings, valves and controls, HVAC equipment, waterworks materials, plumbing fixtures, pumps and accessories, as well as complementary electrical and specialty product lines.

Ferguson operates a network of branches and distribution centers that provide inventory, logistics and value-added services to trade customers.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Ferguson (NYSE:FERG)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Ferguson Right Now?

Before you consider Ferguson, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ferguson wasn't on the list.

While Ferguson currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Best Stocks to Own - Summer 2026 Cover
10 Best Stocks to Own - Summer 2026

Enter your email address and we’ll send you MarketBeat’s list of ten stocks set to soar in Summer 2026, despite the threat of tariffs and what's happening in Iran. These ten stocks are incredibly resilient and are likely to thrive in any economic environment.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
tc pixel
ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow!
ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow!
From Weiss Ratings (Ad)
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
By Nathan Reiff | July 28, 2026
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026
tc pixel
Ready to give options a try? Your first trade (Ticker included) -INSIDE
Ready to give options a try? Your first trade (Ticker included) -INSIDE
From Base Camp Trading (Ad)
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
By Leo Miller | July 26, 2026

Recent Videos

He Told You to Buy the Dip. Now It‘s Up 20%.
He Told You to Buy the Dip. Now It's Up 20%.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines