Cetera Investment Advisers Has $4.44 Million Position in Weyerhaeuser Company $WY

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY - Free Report) by 60.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 181,913 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 68,668 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers' holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $4,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 83.4% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Bayban acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 118.9% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 1,797 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

WY opened at $25.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Weyerhaeuser Company has a 12-month low of $21.16 and a 12-month high of $27.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.19 and a 200-day moving average of $24.61. The stock has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.85, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.89.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 6.89%.The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The firm's revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser Company will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Weyerhaeuser's payout ratio is presently 129.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a "hold" rating and issued a $28.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $29.11.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WY

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company NYSE: WY is a leading integrated forest products company whose core businesses are timberland ownership and forest products manufacturing. The company owns and manages large tracts of timberland and harvests, processes and sells wood and wood-derived products used primarily in residential and industrial construction. Its manufacturing operations produce a range of building materials, including lumber, engineered wood products and wood panels, alongside fiber-based products that serve multiple commercial applications.

Founded in 1900 by Frederick Weyerhaeuser and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company has a long history in the North American forest products industry.

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