Cetera Investment Advisers Has $5.36 Million Stock Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. $SWK

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK - Free Report) by 30.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,389 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 17,592 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers' holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $5,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 4,800 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,606 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,223 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 880 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Stanley Black & Decker Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of SWK opened at $94.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.43. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.90 and a 52 week high of $96.04. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $86.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.19.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.36. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 4.07%.The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Stanley Black & Decker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.900-5.700 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be given a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker's previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Stanley Black & Decker's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SWK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $84.00 price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $87.00 to $84.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $90.22.

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Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc NYSE: SWK is a leading global manufacturer of industrial tools, engineered fastening systems, and security products. The company's portfolio includes power tools, hand tools, accessories, and storage solutions marketed under well-known brands such as DEWALT, Stanley, Craftsman and Black & Decker. In addition to its core tools and hardware offerings, the company provides customized assembly and installation systems for the automotive, electronics and aerospace industries.

Operations are organized across three principal business segments.

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