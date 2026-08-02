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Cetera Investment Advisers Has $7.42 Million Stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. $MUFG

Written by MarketBeat
August 2, 2026
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Cetera Investment Advisers increased its MUFG position by 13.7% in the first quarter, acquiring 52,535 additional shares for a total holding valued at approximately $7.42 million.
  • MUFG shares opened at $22.41, near their 12-month high of $23.25, with the stock’s market capitalization at roughly $266 billion and its price-to-earnings ratio at 15.90.
  • Analyst sentiment remains positive overall, with one Strong Buy, two Buy, and two Hold ratings, resulting in a “Moderate Buy” consensus; institutional investors own 13.59% of the company.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in September.

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG - Free Report) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 437,318 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 52,535 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers' holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $7,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Signature Equity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 73.0% in the first quarter. Signature Equity Partners LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 716.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.59% of the company's stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Down 0.4%

NYSE:MUFG opened at $22.41 on Friday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.62 and a twelve month high of $23.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $20.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MUFG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Erste Group Bank began coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a "buy (b)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MUFG

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc (MUFG) is a Tokyo-based financial services holding company and one of Japan's largest banking groups and among the world's leading financial institutions. The group was formed through the integration of Mitsubishi Tokyo Financial Group and UFJ Holdings and operates a comprehensive suite of banking and financial services for retail, corporate, and institutional clients. MUFG's core banking operations are conducted through its commercial banking arm and a network of domestic and international subsidiaries and affiliates.

MUFG offers a broad range of products and services including commercial and retail banking, corporate and investment banking, global transaction banking, trust banking, asset management, securities and brokerage services, credit cards, consumer finance, leasing and custody services.

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Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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