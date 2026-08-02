Cetera Investment Advisers Has $7.67 Million Stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ALNY

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY - Free Report) by 32.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after acquiring an additional 5,624 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers' holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALNY. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 3,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.18, for a total transaction of $1,145,859.40. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,582 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $473,302.76. This represents a 70.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.86% of the company's stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Alnylam Pharmaceuticals this week:

Positive Sentiment: Chardan Capital reaffirmed its Buy rating and assigned a $425 price target, while JPMorgan, RBC, Oppenheimer, and Stifel maintained bullish ratings despite lowering their targets. The revised targets remain well above the current trading level. Analyst ratings and price targets

Chardan Capital reaffirmed its rating and assigned a $425 price target, while JPMorgan, RBC, Oppenheimer, and Stifel maintained bullish ratings despite lowering their targets. The revised targets remain well above the current trading level. Positive Sentiment: Alnylam reported continued strength in its transthyretin franchise, including record quarterly Amvuttra sales, and revenue increased substantially from the prior-year period. These results support the company’s underlying commercial momentum. Alnylam Q2 2026 earnings call

Alnylam reported continued strength in its transthyretin franchise, including record quarterly Amvuttra sales, and revenue increased substantially from the prior-year period. These results support the company’s underlying commercial momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts broadly lowered their targets: JPMorgan cut its target to $375, RBC to $350, Oppenheimer to $350, Stifel to $318, Wells Fargo to $316, and Morgan Stanley to $300. Ratings range from Buy/Outperform to Equal Weight, indicating optimism about valuation but greater near-term uncertainty. Analyst price-target changes

Analysts broadly lowered their targets: JPMorgan cut its target to $375, RBC to $350, Oppenheimer to $350, Stifel to $318, Wells Fargo to $316, and Morgan Stanley to $300. Ratings range from Buy/Outperform to Equal Weight, indicating optimism about valuation but greater near-term uncertainty. Negative Sentiment: Second-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.84 per share exceeded some consensus measures but missed the $2.05 Zacks estimate, while revenue of $1.29 billion fell short of the roughly $1.32 billion consensus. Alnylam Q2 earnings miss

Second-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.84 per share exceeded some consensus measures but missed the $2.05 Zacks estimate, while revenue of $1.29 billion fell short of the roughly $1.32 billion consensus. Negative Sentiment: The company cut its 2026 product-revenue outlook to $5.3 billion-$5.7 billion, reflecting normalization in second-line Amvuttra demand and headwinds affecting the ATTR-CM market. The guidance reduction is the primary catalyst behind the stock’s decline. Alnylam lowers 2026 outlook

The company cut its 2026 product-revenue outlook to $5.3 billion-$5.7 billion, reflecting normalization in second-line Amvuttra demand and headwinds affecting the ATTR-CM market. The guidance reduction is the primary catalyst behind the stock’s decline. Negative Sentiment: Several law firms announced securities-fraud investigations following the results and guidance cut. These announcements may add reputational and legal overhang, although they do not establish wrongdoing. Securities-fraud investigation

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of ALNY stock opened at $205.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.20 and a beta of 0.27. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $197.81 and a 1 year high of $495.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $287.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $311.32.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.87 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 104.81% and a net margin of 15.26%.The company's revenue was up 96.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALNY shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $510.00 to $357.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $445.00 to $350.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $444.00 to $318.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $410.72.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ALNY

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: ALNY is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. Founded to translate the scientific discovery of RNAi into new medicines, Alnylam applies small interfering RNA (siRNA) technology to silence disease-causing genes. The company develops therapies designed to provide durable disease modification by targeting underlying genetic drivers across a range of rare and more prevalent conditions.

Alnylam has advanced multiple siRNA-based products into commercialization, initially using lipid nanoparticle delivery and more recently employing GalNAc-conjugate chemistry to enable targeted delivery to the liver with subcutaneous dosing.

Further Reading

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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