Cetera Investment Advisers Increases Holdings in Antero Midstream Corporation $AM

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM - Free Report) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 867,200 shares of the pipeline company's stock after buying an additional 77,936 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.18% of Antero Midstream worth $19,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Arax Advisory Partners boosted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 1,734 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 219,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,200 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 401.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the period. 53.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Antero Midstream from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings lowered Antero Midstream from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 price target on Antero Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $24.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of AM stock opened at $21.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 0.64. Antero Midstream Corporation has a 52-week low of $16.77 and a 52-week high of $23.83.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $314.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $311.30 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 33.90% and a return on equity of 20.38%. Antero Midstream's revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Antero Midstream Corporation will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 29th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. Antero Midstream's payout ratio is currently 104.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Antero Midstream news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 100,000 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $2,192,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 1,500,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,893,020.48. The trade was a 6.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Yvette K. Schultz sold 69,269 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $1,516,991.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 580,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,714,373.50. This represents a 10.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation is a publicly traded midstream service provider that was established in 2014 as a spin-off from Antero Resources. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, the company owns, operates and develops midstream infrastructure to support the gathering, compression, processing, transportation and storage of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and crude oil. Antero Midstream plays a critical role in connecting upstream production in the Appalachian Basin to end-market pipelines and processing facilities.

The company's core operations include a network of gathering pipelines and compression stations that serve the Marcellus and Utica shale formations across West Virginia, Pennsylvania and Ohio.

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