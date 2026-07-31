Cetera Investment Advisers Increases Holdings in United Airlines Holdings Inc $UAL

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL - Free Report) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,101 shares of the transportation company's stock after purchasing an additional 9,739 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers' holdings in United Airlines were worth $9,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get United Airlines alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UAL. CWM LLC grew its stake in United Airlines by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 84,286 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $9,425,000 after buying an additional 31,921 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 441.5% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,089 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $2,134,000 after buying an additional 15,564 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 39,921 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $4,464,000 after buying an additional 13,205 shares in the last quarter. PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at $1,872,000. Finally, Phoenix Financial Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 129.6% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 23,183 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 13,085 shares during the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Airlines Stock Performance

United Airlines stock opened at $123.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $82.42 and a twelve month high of $138.77. The company has a market capitalization of $40.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.25.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.11. United Airlines had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 5.56%.The firm had revenue of $17.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.87 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. United Airlines has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.000-11.000 EPS. Research analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Airlines

In other news, EVP Andrew P. Nocella sold 4,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total transaction of $506,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 222,955 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,861,618.40. This represents a 1.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, President Brett J. Hart sold 30,108 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.72, for a total value of $3,634,637.76. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 371,583 shares of the company's stock, valued at $44,857,499.76. The trade was a 7.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 303,010 shares of company stock worth $35,552,943 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UAL has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on United Airlines from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on United Airlines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on United Airlines from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on United Airlines from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $156.79.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on United Airlines

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc operates United Airlines, a major U.S. full-service passenger carrier providing scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The company offers a comprehensive route network that covers domestic markets across the United States as well as extensive international service to Europe, Asia, Latin America, and the Pacific. United operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft on point-to-point and hub-and-spoke routes, and supports corporate and leisure travel through offerings such as premium cabins, basic economy, and ancillary services including baggage, seat selection and in-flight amenities.

In addition to passenger operations, United provides cargo services through United Cargo, handling freight, mail and specialized shipments.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider United Airlines, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and United Airlines wasn't on the list.

While United Airlines currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here