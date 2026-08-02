Cetera Investment Advisers Increases Stake in Ondas Holdings Inc. $ONDS

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS - Free Report) by 281.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 707,486 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 521,944 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.14% of Ondas worth $6,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Ondas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,255,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ondas in the first quarter worth $63,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ondas during the first quarter worth $497,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Ondas by 16.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 801,100 shares of the company's stock worth $7,242,000 after buying an additional 112,600 shares during the period. Finally, GatePass Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ondas by 5.0% during the first quarter. GatePass Capital LLC now owns 210,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,898,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.73% of the company's stock.

Ondas Stock Performance

Shares of Ondas stock opened at $7.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.78. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 187.25 and a beta of 2.69. Ondas Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $15.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ONDS shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Ondas from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Research raised Ondas from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Ondas to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings raised Ondas from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Ondas from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $16.75.

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Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Eric A. Brock sold 2,378,245 shares of Ondas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total value of $31,939,830.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,583,010 shares in the company, valued at $48,119,824.30. The trade was a 39.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Richard M. Cohen sold 7,500 shares of Ondas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $71,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 264,853 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,516,103.50. This represents a 2.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 2,395,745 shares of company stock worth $32,109,380 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company's stock.

About Ondas

Ondas Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: ONDS develops secure private wireless networking solutions and unmanned aircraft systems tailored to mission-critical industrial applications. Its Ondas Networks division offers the proprietary FullMAX platform, a long-range, high-bandwidth broadband network designed to support real-time data transmission, remote monitoring and IoT deployments across rail, maritime and infrastructure environments. The broadband platform integrates edge-to-cloud architecture to ensure operational resilience and regulatory compliance for transportation and utility operators.

The company's Ondas Autonomous Systems segment builds heavy-lift cargo drones and uncrewed aircraft platforms for logistics, pipeline and infrastructure inspection, emergency response and other government and commercial use cases.

Further Reading

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