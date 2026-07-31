Cetera Investment Advisers Raises Position in Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE - Free Report) by 55.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,206 shares of the online travel company's stock after acquiring an additional 16,405 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers' holdings in Expedia Group were worth $10,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. Motiv8 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Entrust Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Expedia Group by 970.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 182 shares of the online travel company's stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, DV Equities LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 940 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total transaction of $208,548.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 14,083 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,124,454.38. This trade represents a 6.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 4,702 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total transaction of $1,095,566.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 105,448 shares of the company's stock, valued at $24,569,384. This represents a 4.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Expedia Group Trading Down 3.7%

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $292.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The company's 50 day moving average price is $250.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.53. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.05 and a 52 week high of $312.40.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The online travel company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.55. Expedia Group had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 84.33%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 17.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. Expedia Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.90%.

Expedia Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Expedia Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: UBS raised its price target for Expedia from $262 to $322, implying approximately 9.9% upside from the referenced share price. However, it maintained a Neutral rating, suggesting valuation and execution risks remain balanced. Benzinga article

UBS raised its price target for Expedia from $262 to $322, implying approximately 9.9% upside from the referenced share price. However, it maintained a rating, suggesting valuation and execution risks remain balanced. Positive Sentiment: Expedia’s 50-day moving average recently crossed above its 200-day moving average, creating a “golden cross.” This technical signal is often viewed as evidence of improving momentum and may attract technical-focused buyers. Expedia golden cross article

Expedia’s 50-day moving average recently crossed above its 200-day moving average, creating a “golden cross.” This technical signal is often viewed as evidence of improving momentum and may attract technical-focused buyers. Positive Sentiment: Zacks identified Expedia as a strong value and momentum stock, which could support investor interest following its recent rally. Expedia value stock article Expedia momentum stock article

Zacks identified Expedia as a strong value and momentum stock, which could support investor interest following its recent rally. Neutral Sentiment: Morgan Stanley increased its target from $290 to $300 but retained an Equal Weight rating, indicating limited expected outperformance at current levels. The Fly article

Morgan Stanley increased its target from $290 to $300 but retained an rating, indicating limited expected outperformance at current levels. Neutral Sentiment: Wall Street commentary remains mixed ahead of Expedia’s upcoming earnings report. Analysts are expecting earnings growth and a potential beat, making guidance and forward booking trends key catalysts. Expedia earnings expectations article

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXPE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $270.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Expedia Group from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citic Securities reduced their price objective on Expedia Group from $337.00 to $320.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty-two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Expedia Group currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $290.76.

View Our Latest Stock Report on EXPE

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group NASDAQ: EXPE is a global travel technology company that operates an online marketplace connecting consumers, travel suppliers and third‑party partners. The company's platform enables search, comparison and booking of travel products and services, including hotels, airline tickets, vacation rentals, car rentals, cruises and packaged travel. Its portfolio comprises consumer-facing travel brands as well as corporate travel solutions and technology services that serve both leisure and business travelers.

Key offerings include consumer booking platforms and mobile apps that aggregate inventory from hotels, vacation rental managers, airlines and car rental companies, alongside ancillary travel services such as trip insurance and activities.

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