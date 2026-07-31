Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 5,756 Shares of Wabtec $WAB

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its holdings in Wabtec (NYSE:WAB - Free Report) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,085 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 5,756 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers' holdings in Wabtec were worth $10,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wabtec during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Wabtec by 122.0% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in shares of Wabtec by 125.9% in the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 131 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. McMillan Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wabtec in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Reflection Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Wabtec in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company's stock.

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Wabtec Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE WAB opened at $292.52 on Friday. Wabtec has a one year low of $184.26 and a one year high of $306.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $49.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.94. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $269.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $257.59.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. Wabtec had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 15.10%. Wabtec's revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. Wabtec has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.600-10.900 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Wabtec will post 10.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wabtec Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Wabtec's payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Sameer Gaur sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.64, for a total transaction of $300,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,985 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,302,530.40. This represents a 8.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David L. Deninno sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.31, for a total value of $903,930.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 55,128 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,610,617.68. This represents a 5.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,834 shares of company stock valued at $4,833,958. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Wabtec from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Stephens increased their price target on Wabtec from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Susquehanna raised their price target on Wabtec from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Wabtec from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $303.00 target price on shares of Wabtec in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $310.64.

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Wabtec Company Profile

Wabtec Corporation (Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation) is a global provider of equipment, systems and services for the rail industry. The company supplies products and solutions to freight railroads, transit agencies and other industrial operators, focusing on technologies that improve the performance, safety and efficiency of locomotives and rail networks. Wabtec's business spans new equipment manufacturing, aftermarket parts and services, and digital and control systems for rail operations.

Product and service offerings include locomotive systems and components, braking and air systems, propulsion and traction equipment, signaling and control technologies, and a range of aftermarket services such as maintenance, remanufacturing, parts distribution and fleet modernization.

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