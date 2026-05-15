CF Industries Holdings, Inc. $CF Shares Sold by Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd

Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd lowered its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF - Free Report) by 30.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,789 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 19,792 shares during the quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd's holdings in CF Industries were worth $3,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CF. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in CF Industries by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 17,500 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 161.1% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,870 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 7,324 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in CF Industries by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 14,703 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,252 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in CF Industries by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 3,558 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in CF Industries by 141.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 790 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on CF. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lifted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $72.00 target price on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of CF Industries from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $118.47.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CF

Insider Transactions at CF Industries

In related news, VP Erik M. Mayer sold 1,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.69, for a total value of $187,035.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 6,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,659.29. The trade was a 19.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bert A. Frost sold 6,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $756,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 69,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,753,472. This trade represents a 7.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 82,408 shares of company stock worth $9,971,298 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company's stock.

CF Industries News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting CF Industries this week:

Positive Sentiment: Scotiabank raised its FY2026 EPS estimate for CF Industries (CF) to $15.86 from $14.01, signaling stronger profit expectations and helping reinforce the bullish case for the stock.

Scotiabank raised its FY2026 EPS estimate for to $15.86 from $14.01, signaling stronger profit expectations and helping reinforce the bullish case for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Zacks noted that CF shares have started gaining and could move higher near term as analysts continue lifting earnings estimates, which is typically supportive for investor sentiment.

Zacks noted that CF shares have started gaining and could move higher near term as analysts continue lifting earnings estimates, which is typically supportive for investor sentiment. Positive Sentiment: Higher global energy prices tied to geopolitical supply concerns may be a tailwind for fertilizer names like CF Industries if stronger agricultural input pricing and nitrogen market conditions persist.

Higher global energy prices tied to geopolitical supply concerns may be a tailwind for fertilizer names like CF Industries if stronger agricultural input pricing and nitrogen market conditions persist. Neutral Sentiment: Bank of America increased its price target on CF to $106 from $103, but that target still sits well below the current trading level, suggesting the new note was more of a modest adjustment than a strong bullish call. MarketScreener

Bank of America increased its price target on CF to $106 from $103, but that target still sits well below the current trading level, suggesting the new note was more of a modest adjustment than a strong bullish call. Neutral Sentiment: CF Industries also presented at a farm-to-market conference, but there was no major new company-specific announcement in the transcript to suggest a direct stock catalyst.

CF Industries also presented at a farm-to-market conference, but there was no major new company-specific announcement in the transcript to suggest a direct stock catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Scotiabank’s $120 price target and “Sector Perform” rating imply limited upside from current levels, which may temper enthusiasm despite the improved earnings forecasts.

CF Industries Stock Down 2.1%

NYSE CF opened at $122.90 on Friday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.42 and a 52 week high of $141.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $123.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.81. The firm has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.42.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $1.35. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 23.73%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 14.82 earnings per share for the current year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. CF Industries's payout ratio is 17.97%.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of hydrogen and nitrogen products for agricultural and industrial customers. The company specializes in the production of ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate (UAN), nitric acid and ammonium nitrate, which serve as key inputs for fertilizer blends, industrial chemicals and other downstream applications.

Headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois, CF Industries operates production facilities and distribution terminals across North America and the United Kingdom.

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