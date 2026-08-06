CF Industries Holdings, Inc. $CF Stake Raised by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF - Free Report) by 304.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,716 shares of the basic materials company's stock after acquiring an additional 54,737 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC's holdings in CF Industries were worth $9,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in CF Industries by 36.6% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 418 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CF Industries by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 4,610 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,163 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 305,557 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $39,674,000 after acquiring an additional 35,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of CF Industries from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on CF Industries from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on CF Industries from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $129.00 target price on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on CF Industries from $103.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $116.69.

View Our Latest Report on CF

CF Industries Stock Down 1.9%

CF stock opened at $115.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.39. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.42 and a 1 year high of $141.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.63 by ($0.90). CF Industries had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. CF Industries's quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 15.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This is a positive change from CF Industries's previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CF Industries's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.97%.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of hydrogen and nitrogen products for agricultural and industrial customers. The company specializes in the production of ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate (UAN), nitric acid and ammonium nitrate, which serve as key inputs for fertilizer blends, industrial chemicals and other downstream applications.

Headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois, CF Industries operates production facilities and distribution terminals across North America and the United Kingdom.

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